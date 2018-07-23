Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 10 4 .714 — Southern Maryland 5 5 .500 3 York 6 7 .462 3½ Lancaster 5 6 .455 3½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 10 2 .833 — New Britain 6 6 .500 4 Long Island 6 6 .500 4 Pennsylvania 1 13 .071 10

Monday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pennsylvania at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pennsylvania at York, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

