Atlantic League

July 23, 2018 10:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 10 4 .714
Southern Maryland 5 5 .500 3
York 6 7 .462
Lancaster 5 6 .455
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 10 2 .833
New Britain 6 6 .500 4
Long Island 6 6 .500 4
Pennsylvania 1 13 .071 10

___

Monday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pennsylvania at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pennsylvania at York, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

