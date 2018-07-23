Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Southern Maryland
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|York
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Lancaster
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|New Britain
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Long Island
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Pennsylvania
|1
|13
|.071
|10
___
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at York, 11 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.