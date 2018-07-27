Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|York
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Lancaster
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Southern Maryland
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Long Island
|8
|7
|.533
|5
|New Britain
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|Pennsylvania
|1
|15
|.063
|12½
___
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
