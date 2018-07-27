Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 12 5 .706 — York 8 7 .533 3 Lancaster 6 8 .429 4½ Southern Maryland 6 10 .375 5½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 14 4 .778 — Long Island 9 7 .563 4 New Britain 7 8 .467 5½ Pennsylvania 2 15 .118 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 5, Southern Maryland 3

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Pennsylvania 4, Somerset 3

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

