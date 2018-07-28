Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 13 6 .684 — York 9 8 .529 3 Southern Maryland 7 10 .412 5 Lancaster 6 10 .375 5½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 15 4 .789 — New Britain 9 8 .529 5 Long Island 9 8 .529 5 Pennsylvania 2 16 .111 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

New Britain 9, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 3

Sugar Land 5, York 2

Advertisement

Somerset 10, Pennsylvania 2

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.