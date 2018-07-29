Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

July 29, 2018 10:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 13 6 .684
York 9 8 .529 3
Southern Maryland 7 10 .412 5
Lancaster 6 10 .375
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 15 4 .789
New Britain 9 8 .529 5
Long Island 9 8 .529 5
Pennsylvania 2 16 .111 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

