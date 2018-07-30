Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 30, 2018 10:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 14 6 .700
York 9 9 .500 4
Lancaster 7 10 .412
Southern Maryland 7 11 .389 6
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 16 4 .800
Long Island 10 8 .556 5
New Britain 9 10 .474
Pennsylvania 3 17 .150 13

___

Monday’s Games

Pennsylvania 4, New Britain 3

Long Island 11, Somerset 5

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

