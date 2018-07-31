Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|York
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Lancaster
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Southern Maryland
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Long Island
|11
|8
|.579
|4
|New Britain
|9
|10
|.474
|6
|Pennsylvania
|3
|17
|.150
|12½
___
Pennsylvania 4, New Britain 3
Long Island 11, Somerset 5
York 7, Sugar Land 6
Pennsylvania at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.