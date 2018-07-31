Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 31, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 14 7 .667
York 10 9 .526 3
Lancaster 7 10 .412 5
Southern Maryland 7 11 .389
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 16 5 .762
Long Island 11 8 .579 4
New Britain 9 10 .474 6
Pennsylvania 3 17 .150 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Pennsylvania 4, New Britain 3

Long Island 11, Somerset 5

York 7, Sugar Land 6

Tuesday’s Games

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

