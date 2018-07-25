Listen Live Sports

Atletico Madrid signs Portugal forward Gelson Martins

July 25, 2018 10:47 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is boosting its attack with Portugal forward Gelson Martins.

The 23-year-old Martins is on a five-year contract, the Spanish club said Wednesday. He makes the move as a free agent from Sporting Lisbon.

Martins was a member of Portugal’s squad that reached the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia. He played about 30 minutes in the team’s 1-0 win over Morocco in the group stage.

Atletico, which won the Europa League last season, has also signed Thomas Lemar from Monaco, Rodri from Villarreal and Antonio Adan from Real Betis.

