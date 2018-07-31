Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

July 31, 2018 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tuesday
At Cabo del Mar
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $715,455 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Sam Querrey (5), United States, def. Lucas Gomez, Mexico, 6-2, 6-3.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-2, 6-2.

Feliciano Lopez (8), Spain, def. Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles
First Round

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Bradley Mousley, Australia, and Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-1, 6-2.

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington