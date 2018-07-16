Listen Live Sports

ATP Money Leaders

July 16, 2018 2:58 pm
 
Through July 15
1. Rafael Nadal $6,717,922
2. Roger Federer $5,088,440
3. Novak Djokovic $4,330,630
4. Alexander Zverev $3,960,259
5. Juan Martin del Potro $3,407,316
6. Marin Cilic $3,218,204
7. Dominic Thiem $2,979,088
8. John Isner $2,958,800
9. Kevin Anderson $2,901,900
10. Kei Nishikori $1,558,315
11. Diego Schwartzman $1,533,976
12. Borna Coric $1,506,952
13. Kyle Edmund $1,499,681
14. Grigor Dimitrov $1,415,928
15. Pablo Carreno Busta $1,392,377
16. Roberto Bautista Agut $1,323,638
17. Chung Hyeon $1,263,393
18. Fabio Fognini $1,212,819
19. Karen Khachanov $1,205,241
20. Milos Raonic $1,204,622
21. David Goffin $1,118,231
22. Pierre-Hugues Herbert $1,088,209
23. Fernando Verdasco $1,052,747
24. Mike Bryan $1,032,038
25. Stefanos Tsitsipas $1,030,480
26. Marco Cecchinato $1,019,380
27. Lucas Pouille $1,010,981
28. Jack Sock $1,002,967
29. Denis Shapovalov $956,906
30. Feliciano Lopez $930,156
31. Gael Monfils $918,625
32. Richard Gasquet $862,874
33. Damir Dzumhur $857,090
34. Philipp Kohlschreiber $847,474
35. Jan-Lennard Struff $833,840
36. Sam Querrey $827,675
37. Adrian Mannarino $816,464
38. Mischa Zverev $791,796
39. Oliver Marach $776,381
39. Mate Pavic $776,381
41. Nick Kyrgios $768,226
42. Gilles Simon $764,008
43. Albert Ramos-Vinolas $755,118
44. Andreas Seppi $747,895
45. Pablo Cuevas $745,393
46. Bob Bryan $717,176
47. Benoit Paire $716,132
48. Joao Sousa $712,732
49. Tomas Berdych $711,846
50. Steve Johnson $704,212

