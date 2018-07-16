ATP Money Leaders

Through July 15 1. Rafael Nadal $6,717,922 2. Roger Federer $5,088,440 3. Novak Djokovic $4,330,630 4. Alexander Zverev $3,960,259 5. Juan Martin del Potro $3,407,316 6. Marin Cilic $3,218,204 7. Dominic Thiem $2,979,088 8. John Isner $2,958,800 9. Kevin Anderson $2,901,900 10. Kei Nishikori $1,558,315 11. Diego Schwartzman $1,533,976 12. Borna Coric $1,506,952 13. Kyle Edmund $1,499,681 14. Grigor Dimitrov $1,415,928 15. Pablo Carreno Busta $1,392,377 16. Roberto Bautista Agut $1,323,638 17. Chung Hyeon $1,263,393 18. Fabio Fognini $1,212,819 19. Karen Khachanov $1,205,241 20. Milos Raonic $1,204,622 21. David Goffin $1,118,231 22. Pierre-Hugues Herbert $1,088,209 23. Fernando Verdasco $1,052,747 24. Mike Bryan $1,032,038 25. Stefanos Tsitsipas $1,030,480 26. Marco Cecchinato $1,019,380 27. Lucas Pouille $1,010,981 28. Jack Sock $1,002,967 29. Denis Shapovalov $956,906 30. Feliciano Lopez $930,156 31. Gael Monfils $918,625 32. Richard Gasquet $862,874 33. Damir Dzumhur $857,090 34. Philipp Kohlschreiber $847,474 35. Jan-Lennard Struff $833,840 36. Sam Querrey $827,675 37. Adrian Mannarino $816,464 38. Mischa Zverev $791,796 39. Oliver Marach $776,381 39. Mate Pavic $776,381 41. Nick Kyrgios $768,226 42. Gilles Simon $764,008 43. Albert Ramos-Vinolas $755,118 44. Andreas Seppi $747,895 45. Pablo Cuevas $745,393 46. Bob Bryan $717,176 47. Benoit Paire $716,132 48. Joao Sousa $712,732 49. Tomas Berdych $711,846 50. Steve Johnson $704,212

