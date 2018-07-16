ATP Money Leaders

|Through July 15
|1. Rafael Nadal
|$6,717,922
|2. Roger Federer
|$5,088,440
|3. Novak Djokovic
|$4,330,630
|4. Alexander Zverev
|$3,960,259
|5. Juan Martin del Potro
|$3,407,316
|6. Marin Cilic
|$3,218,204
|7. Dominic Thiem
|$2,979,088
|8. John Isner
|$2,958,800
|9. Kevin Anderson
|$2,901,900
|10. Kei Nishikori
|$1,558,315
|11. Diego Schwartzman
|$1,533,976
|12. Borna Coric
|$1,506,952
|13. Kyle Edmund
|$1,499,681
|14. Grigor Dimitrov
|$1,415,928
|15. Pablo Carreno Busta
|$1,392,377
|16. Roberto Bautista Agut
|$1,323,638
|17. Chung Hyeon
|$1,263,393
|18. Fabio Fognini
|$1,212,819
|19. Karen Khachanov
|$1,205,241
|20. Milos Raonic
|$1,204,622
|21. David Goffin
|$1,118,231
|22. Pierre-Hugues Herbert
|$1,088,209
|23. Fernando Verdasco
|$1,052,747
|24. Mike Bryan
|$1,032,038
|25. Stefanos Tsitsipas
|$1,030,480
|26. Marco Cecchinato
|$1,019,380
|27. Lucas Pouille
|$1,010,981
|28. Jack Sock
|$1,002,967
|29. Denis Shapovalov
|$956,906
|30. Feliciano Lopez
|$930,156
|31. Gael Monfils
|$918,625
|32. Richard Gasquet
|$862,874
|33. Damir Dzumhur
|$857,090
|34. Philipp Kohlschreiber
|$847,474
|35. Jan-Lennard Struff
|$833,840
|36. Sam Querrey
|$827,675
|37. Adrian Mannarino
|$816,464
|38. Mischa Zverev
|$791,796
|39. Oliver Marach
|$776,381
|39. Mate Pavic
|$776,381
|41. Nick Kyrgios
|$768,226
|42. Gilles Simon
|$764,008
|43. Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|$755,118
|44. Andreas Seppi
|$747,895
|45. Pablo Cuevas
|$745,393
|46. Bob Bryan
|$717,176
|47. Benoit Paire
|$716,132
|48. Joao Sousa
|$712,732
|49. Tomas Berdych
|$711,846
|50. Steve Johnson
|$704,212
