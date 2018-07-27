Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

July 27, 2018 9:10 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Friday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $668,460 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Matthew Ebden (4), Australia, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 6-3, 6-2.

John Isner (1), United States, def. Mischa Zverev (7), Germany, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Ryan Harrison (8), United States, def. Chung Hyeon (3), South Korea, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Nick Kyrgios (2), Australia, 7-5, 3-0 retired.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

