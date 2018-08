By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Sunday At Atlantic Station Atlanta Purse: $668,460 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Championship

John Isner (1), United States, def. Ryan Harrison (8), United States, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles Championship

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and John-Patrick Smith (3), Australia, def. Ryan Harrison and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

