ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

July 23, 2018 10:49 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Monday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $668,460 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 1-6, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (5).

Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-2, 6-2.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, leads Donald Young, United States, 6-2, 5-5 (15-30), susp., rain.

Doubles
First Round

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Purav Raja, India, and Ken Skupski, Britain, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-3.

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and John-Patrick Smith (3), Australia, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

