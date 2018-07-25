Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

July 25, 2018 8:14 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Wednesday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $668,460 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Chung Hyeon (3), South Korea, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Ryan Harrison (8), United States, def. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Mischa Zverev (7), Germany, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

John Isner (1), United Statesm def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles
First Round

Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-4, 7-5.

Taylor Fritz, United States, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Quarterfinals

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and John-Patrick Smith (3), Australia, def. Christopher Eubanks and Donald Young, United States, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4.

