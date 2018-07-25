ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Wednesday
|At Atlantic Station
|Atlanta
|Purse: $668,460 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Chung Hyeon (3), South Korea, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Ryan Harrison (8), United States, def. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Mischa Zverev (7), Germany, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.
John Isner (1), United Statesm def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.
Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-4, 7-5.
Taylor Fritz, United States, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.
Nicholas Monroe, United States, and John-Patrick Smith (3), Australia, def. Christopher Eubanks and Donald Young, United States, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4.
