ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Monday At Atlantic Station Atlanta Purse: $668,460 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 1-6, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (5).

Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Purav Raja, India, and Ken Skupski, Britain, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-3.

