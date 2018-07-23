ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Monday
|At Atlantic Station
|Atlanta
|Purse: $668,460 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 1-6, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (5).
Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-2, 6-2.
Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.
Purav Raja, India, and Ken Skupski, Britain, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-3.
