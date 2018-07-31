ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

Tuesday At Kitzbueheler Tennis Club Kitzbuehel, Austria Purse: $584,250 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Maxi Marterer (6), Germany, def. Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-3.

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-2, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Gilles Simon, France, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Daniele Bracciali, Italy, and Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Jurij Rodionov and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 7-5, 6-3.

Dennis Novak and Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar, Spain, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.

Jonathan Eysseric, France, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Philipp Petzschner, Germany, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

