ATP World Tour German Championships Results

Thursday At Rothenbaum Tennis Arena Hamburg, Germany Purse: $1.9 million (WT500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Second Round

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Richard Gasquet (7), France, walkover.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Pablo Careeno Busta (3), Spain, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-2, 4-0 retired.

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. David Marrero, Spain, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-1, 6-2.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Benoit Paire and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-7.

