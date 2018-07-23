ATP World Tour J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Results

|Monday
|At Roy Emerson Arena
|Gstaad, Switzerland
|Purse: $587,600 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, Spain, 6-1, 6-0.
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (7), Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 7-6 (9), 7-5.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Adrian Bodmer and Jakub Paul, Switzerland, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler and Luca Margaroli, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4.
Matteo Berrettini and Daniele Bracciali, Italy, def. Sander Arends, Netherlands, and Antonio Sancic (4), Croatia, 6-4, 7-5.
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (1), Netherlands, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 5-7, 6-4, 12-10.
