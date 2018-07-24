ATP World Tour J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Results

Tuesday At Roy Emerson Arena Gstaad, Switzerland Purse: $587,600 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Joao Sousa (6), Portugal, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Viktor Galovic, Croatia, def. Robin Haase (5), Netherlands, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Feliciano Lopez (8), Spain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Matteo Berretini, Italy, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-2.

Oriol Roca, Spain, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Nicolas Almagro, Spain, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Doubles First Round

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Jonathan Eysseric and Hugy Nys, France, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

