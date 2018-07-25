ATP World Tour J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Results

|Wednesday
|At Roy Emerson Arena
|Gstaad, Switzerland
|Purse: $587,600 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
Matteo Berretini, Italy, def. Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
Roberto Bautista Agut (2), Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Feliciano Lopez (8), Spain, def. Oriol Roca, Spain, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Joao Sousa (2), Portugal, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 6-1, 6-0.
Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. N.Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan, India, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 11-9.
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (1), Netherlands, def. Adrian Bodmer and Jakub Paul, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.
