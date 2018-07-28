ATP World Tour J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Results

Saturday At Roy Emerson Arena Gstaad, Switzerland Purse: $587,600 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Matteo Berretini, Italy, def. Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Roberto Bautista Agut (2), Spain, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Semifinals

Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Joao Sousa (2), Portugal, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.