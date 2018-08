ATP World Tour Ladies Championships Gstaad Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Roy Emerson Arena Gstaad, Switzerland Purse: $226,750 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Rika Fujiwara, Japan, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, and Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Advertisement

Quirine Lemoine and Eva Waccano, France, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, and Katarzyna Piter, Poland, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.