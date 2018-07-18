ATP World Tour Plava Laguna Croatia Open Results

Wednesday At ATP Stadion Goran Ivanisevic Umag, Croatia Purse: $585,700 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Maximilian Marterer (9), Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Antonio Sancic, Croatia, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-4, 7-5.

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Sander Arends, Netherlands, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Quarterfinals

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Benoit Paire, France, 6-3, 7-5.

