ATP World Tour Plava Laguna Croatia Open Results

Saturday At ATP Stadion Goran Ivanisevic Umag, Croatia Purse: $585,700 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Robin Haase (6), Netherlands, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles Championship

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

