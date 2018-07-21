Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Plava Laguna Croatia Open Results

July 21, 2018 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At ATP Stadion Goran Ivanisevic
Umag, Croatia
Purse: $585,700 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Robin Haase (6), Netherlands, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles
Championship

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington