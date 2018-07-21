ATP World Tour Plava Laguna Croatia Open Results

|Saturday
|At ATP Stadion Goran Ivanisevic
|Umag, Croatia
|Purse: $585,700 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Robin Haase (6), Netherlands, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, 6-2, 6-1.
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.