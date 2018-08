ATP World Tour Plava Laguna Croatia Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At ATP Stadion Goran Ivanisevic Umag, Croatia Purse: $585,700 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Robin Haase (6), Netherlands, def. Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 7-5, 6-2.

Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Maximilian Marterer (9), Germany, def. Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Benoit Paire (8), France, 6-1, 6-3.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Joao Sousa (7), Portugal, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4.

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-2, 6-0.

Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, def. Jonathan Eysseric and Hugo Nys, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, and Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Marin and Tomislav Draganja, Croatia, 6-3, 6-1.

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

