ATP World Tour SkiStar Swedish Open Results

|Thursday
|At Bastad Tennis Stadiun
|Bastad, Sweden
|Purse: $585,700 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. John Millman (8), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden,1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Casper Ruud, Norway, def. David Ferrer (7), Spain, 7-5, 6-2.
Richard Gasquest (4), France, def. Gerald Melzer, Austria, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Max Mirnyi, Belarus, and Philipp Oswald (1), Austria, def. Fabricio Neis and Fernando Romboli, Brazil, 6-3, 6-3.
Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Philipp Petzschner, Germany, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Marc Lopez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-0, 6-3.
