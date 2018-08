ATP World Tour SkiStar Swedish Open Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday At Bastad Tennis Stadiun Bastad, Sweden Purse: $585,700 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Fernando Verdasco (5), Spain, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

Richard Gasquest (4), France, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Max Mirnyi, Belarus, and Philipp Oswald (1), Austria, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

