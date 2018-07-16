Listen Live Sports

Austin Peay hires Gerald Harrison as athletic director

July 16, 2018
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay has hired longtime Duke athletic official Gerald Harrison as its athletic director.

Harrison has worked at Duke since 2008 and most recently held the position of senior associate dire tor of athletics/internal affairs. He replaces Ryan Ivey, who left to become Stephen F. Austin’s athletic director.

Harrison will take over on Aug. 15.

Austin Peay president Alisa White said Monday in a statement that Harrison “has a thorough understanding of collegiate sports at every level and the skills to keep our remarkable athletics program moving forward without missing a beat.”

Before heading to Duke, Harrison worked on the Tennessee football staff as director of community relations (2002-04) and director of high school relations (2005-07).

