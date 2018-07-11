AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

QUAKER STATE 400

Site: Sparta, Kentucky.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12 & 2 p.m., NBCSN; qualifying, 6:40 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Kentucky Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 267.5 laps.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. started second but finished first in Sparta.

Last race: Erik Jones roared back from 29th to win at Daytona.

Fast facts: Last week’s win was the first in a Cup race for Jones. The 22-year-old Michigan native also has nine Xfinity wins and seven victories in trucks. …Sixteen teams tested on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course on Tuesday. The Bank of America ROVAL 400, to be held at Charlotte on Sept. 30, will be the first road course to be used as a playoff track. It’s a 2.28-mile course with 17 turns. …Kyle Busch’s lead over Kevin Harvick is 57 points heading to Kentucky. Truex is third, 120 points behind Busch.

Next race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, July 22, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

ALSCO 300

Site: Sparta, Kentucky.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 4:05 & 6:05 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 5:05 p.m., NBCSN, race, 8 p.m., (NBCSN).

Track: Kentucky Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole.

Last race: Kyle Larson made it two straight victories at Daytona.

Fast facts: NASCAR announced on July 4 that GMS Racing driver Spencer Gallagher’s suspension was lifted after he successfully completed the Road to Recovery program. Gallagher was found to have violated NASCAR’s substance abuse policy on May 1. …Elliott Sadler has a 12-point lead over Daniel Hemric. Cole Custer is third, followed by Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier.

Next race: Lakes Region 200, July 21, New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

BUCKLE UP IN YOUR TRUCK 225

Site: Sparta, Kentucky.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 9:05 & 11:05 a.m., qualifying, 5:10 p.m., FS1, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Track: Kentucky Speedway.

Race distance: 225 miles, 150 laps.

Last year: Christopher Bell won for the second time in four races.

Last race: Brett Moffitt won for the second time in three starts at Chicagoland.

Fast facts: Jordan Anderson Racing announced Tuesday that Cup regular Ryan Newman will drive the team’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado at Eldora Speedway next week. Newman finished third in the inaugural dirt track race five years ago. …Moffitt also found a sponsor for Eldora, as iRacing will partner with Hattori Racing to ensure Moffitt has a ride. Moffitt has won three races in 2018 despite sponsorship struggles.

Next race: Eldora Dirt Derby, July 18, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

VERIZON INDYCAR

HONDA INDY TORONTO

Site: Toronto.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10:40 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9:50 a.m., qualifying, 1:55 p.m., Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN

Track: Streets of Toronto (1.786 miles).

Race distance: 151.8 miles, 85 laps.

Last year: Josef Newgarden led 58 of 85 laps to win in Toronto.

Last race: Canadian James Hinchcliffe snapped a 26-race winless streak by winning at Iowa.

Fast facts: Last week, Newgarden finished fourth despite leading 229 of 300 laps. But Newgarden closed the gap between himself and series leader Scott Dixon to 33 points after Iowa. Dixon, a four-time series champion, finished a season-worst 12th . …Alexander Rossi is third, eight points behind Newgarden, with teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay and Penske’s Will Power within a point of each other for fourth and fifth.

Next race: Honda Indy 200, July 29, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

FORMULA ONE

BRITISH GRAND PRIX

Last race: Sebastian Vettel took first on Lewis Hamilton’s hometown track in England.

Next race: German Grand Prix, July 22, Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last race: Steve Torrence won Top Fuel in New Hampshire.

Next race: Mile High Nationals, July 20-22, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colorado.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Thursday, Joker’s Wild, Eldora Speedway; Friday, Knights Before the Kings Royal, Eldora Speedway; Saturday; Kings Royal, Eldora Speedway.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

