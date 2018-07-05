Listen Live Sports

Azura Stevens scores career-high 26, Wings beat Fever 90-63

July 5, 2018 11:04 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Azura Stevens scored a career-high 26 points, and the Dallas Wings never trailed in a 90-63 win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday night.

The Wings (9-8) opened the game with an 8-0 run and pulled away with a 19-4 run that ended at 33-16 early in the second quarter. The Fever (2-17) got as close as 47-36 early in the third quarter, but Dallas extended the lead to 65-41 and closed the game on a 7-0 run to take its largest lead at the final score.

Liz Cambage added 17 points and nine rebounds and Aerial Powers scored 11 for the Wings.

Candice Dupree had 21 points and Cappie Pondexter scored 12 for the Fever. Indiana posted a 71-59 win Tuesday night that snapped the Minnesota Lynx’s seven-game winning streak.

