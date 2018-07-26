Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baghdatis beats fifth-seeded Tiafoe in Atlanta Open

July 26, 2018 9:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcos Baghdatis beat fifth-seeded Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday in the BB&T Atlanta Open to set up a quarterfinal match against fourth-seeded Matthew Ebden.

The 33-year-old Baghdatis, from Cyprus, has won two straight matches at Atlantic Station after losing seven of his previous eight.

“It’s been a tough year,” Baghdatis said. “But what happened, happened. Now I’m here and I’m in the quarterfinals. I’m happy.”

Ebden, from Australia, beat local favorite Donald Young 6-4, 6-4.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

“I knew he was going to be tough here, because he lives here,” Ebden said. “He practices in these conditions and he’s as comfortable as anyone in these conditions, I suppose.”

Baghdatis lost the 2015 final to John Isner, the 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star who reached the quarterfinals Wednesday night in his bid to win the event for the fifth time.

Second-seeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia, the winner over Isner in the 2016 final, advanced to face Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

Kyrgios beat Noah Rubin 7-5, 6-2.

“I always feel comfortable playing here,” Kyrgios said. “Obviously, had a fair bit of success here. I just feel comfortable. The court suits my game style. I can serve well, I can make a couple of returns and play aggressively.”

Norrie, the left-hander who starred at Texas Christian, topped Jeremy Chardy of France 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

In the other quarterfinals Friday, Isner will face seventh-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany, and eighth-seeded Ryan Harrison, the losing finalist last year, will meet Chung Hyeon.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington