Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Barcelona women’s team acquires first major shirt sponsor

July 27, 2018 2:51 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Barcelona women’s team has acquired its first jersey sponsorship, agreeing to a deal with U.S. tool company Stanley Black and Decker.

Barcelona announced the deal Friday at the Beverly Wilshire hotel during its U.S. tour alongside the men’s team.

Barcelona star Lieke Martens hailed the announcement as another significant step in the progress of women’s pro soccer, which has expanded rapidly in Europe in recent years. The Barcelona women are on their first U.S. tour, and they trained alongside the men’s team at the Nike campus in Oregon earlier in the week.

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu praised the deal and the progress of the women’s team, which finished second in Spain’s Primera Division last season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

