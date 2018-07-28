Listen Live Sports

Bautista Agut faces Italian tyro Berretini in Gstaad final

July 28, 2018 2:39 pm
 
GSTAAD, Switzerland (AP) — Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain made it to the Swiss Open final on Saturday a month after a hip injury.

The second-seeded Bautista Agut retired hurt in the Halle semifinals and missed Wimbledon. He came back in a challenger in Italy, reached the semis, and returned to the main tour this week in Gstaad.

He overcame Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals and will play first-time ATP finalist Matteo Berretini of Italy on Sunday.

Berretini beat Jurgen Zopp of Estonia 6-4, 7-6 (6) for his fourth straight-sets win of the week.

Bautista Agut will be chasing his ninth ATP title, and third this year. He won in Auckland, and the biggest of his career in Dubai.

Berretini’s first semifinal was delayed for more than three hours by rain showers.

He fended off the only two break points he faced from Zopp.

Berretini is enjoying his best season, yet. He broke into the top 100 in May, reached the third round of the French Open, and upset Jack Sock at Wimbledon for a first top-20 win. At 22, he’s the youngest Italian finalist on the ATP Tour in 15 years.

