The Associated Press
 
Belichick not dwelling on Julian Edelman’s 4-game suspension

July 25, 2018 11:55 am
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick says the team has “moved on” following the announcement of Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension this upcoming season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Belichick expressed disappointment Wednesday, adding his focus now is to do the best with the players he has. Edelman can practice this preseason and Belichick said he has had a good attitude since arriving early for training camp, which begins Thursday.

The 32-year-old receiver missed the entire 2017 season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. Edelman will miss a home game against Houston, trips to Jacksonville and Detroit, plus a home game against Miami.

He will be eligible to return to the Patriots’ active roster on Oct. 1, enabling him to make his 2018 debut Oct. 4 against Indianapolis.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

