Big 12 Preview: Post Mayfield, can Oklahoma be derailed?

July 18, 2018 1:34 am
 
Oklahoma is the favorite again in the Big 12 even with Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield now in the NFL.

Who will be the Sooners’ biggest challengers in their run for a fourth straight conference championship and third College Football Playoff appearance in the last four seasons? Max Olson of The Athletic tells AP college football writer Ralph Russo that West Virginia is most likely to knock off Oklahoma — though the margin between the top and middle of the Big 12 is thin.

In the first of a series of conference previews on the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Russo and Olson size up the Big 12. Which team is most likely to overachieve? Underachieve? Will Texas (finally) take that big step forward under Tom Herman?

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

