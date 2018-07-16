Listen Live Sports

Big 12’s Bowlsby: 9 league games won’t make all things equal

July 16, 2018 11:38 am
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would prefer to have every conference playing nine league games, but he says even that wouldn’t be enough to make all things equal.

The number of conference games is one of the points of discussion related to the Power Five leagues qualifying for the four-team College Football Playoff. The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast have eight-game conference schedules, while the Big 12, the Pac-12 and Big Ten play nine.

But the 10-team Big 12 is the only conference with a round-robin league schedule.

Bowlsby said as media days opened Monday in the Dallas area that a “level playing field” isn’t possible “because in a league with 14 or 15 members, even if you’re going to nine you’re going to have a bunch you don’t play.”

The Big 12 boss also said he doesn’t think it’s realistic to dictate to conferences how many league games each should play.

