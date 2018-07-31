Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling out with wrist injury

July 31, 2018 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling will miss the start of the season because of a right wrist injury.

The 22-year-old Swede had surgery on Tuesday. Team physician Dr. Michael Terry says the expected recovery time is 14 weeks.

Chicago acquired Forsling in a 2015 trade with Vancouver for Adam Clendening. Forsling, a fifth-round pick by the Canucks in 2014, had three goals and 10 assists in 41 games last season.

The Blackhawks missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008, and the mix of green prospects and aging veterans among the defensemen was one of the issues. The injury to Forsling could help 19-year-old Henri Jokiharju, Chicago’s first-round pick in last year’s draft, make the team out of training camp.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington