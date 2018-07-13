Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 7

July 13, 2018 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn rf-lf 5 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 2 3 2
Grrl Jr ss 5 1 2 1 Holt 2b 5 1 2 1
Solarte 3b 6 1 2 0 J.Mrtin lf 5 1 2 0
A.Diaz pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 1
Smoak dh 5 2 3 4 Mreland 1b 4 0 1 1
Morales 1b 3 3 1 1 Nunez 3b 5 0 1 0
R.Mrtin c 3 2 1 0 S.Trvis dh 4 1 1 0
Pillar cf 5 2 4 4 Leon c 4 1 0 0
Smth Jr lf 3 1 1 3 Brdly J cf 5 1 1 1
Grichuk ph-rf 1 0 0 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 40 13 14 13 Totals 40 7 12 6
Toronto 035 000 032—13
Boston 150 100 000— 7

E_Borucki (1), Gurriel Jr. 2 (5), Pillar (5). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 10, Boston 11. 2B_Morales (12), Pillar 2 (27), Holt (13), J.Martinez (23), S.Travis (1). 3B_Betts 2 (3). HR_Smoak 2 (16), Smith Jr. (2). SB_Holt (5). SF_Smith Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Borucki 3 8 7 4 4 5
Petricka W,1-0 2 2 0 0 1 1
Loup H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Axford H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Oh H,11 1 1 0 0 0 2
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Porcello L,11-4 2 7 8 8 4 2
Velazquez 2 1 0 0 2 3
Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brasier 2 0 0 0 1 1
Kelly 0 2 3 3 0 0
Scott 2 3 2 2 0 2

Porcello pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd

Borucki pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

J.Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Kelly (Gurriel Jr.), by Scott (Granderson).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:43. A_37,018 (37,731).

