...

Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 7

July 13, 2018 11:09 pm
 
1 min read
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .235
Gurriel Jr. ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .255
Solarte 3b 6 1 2 0 0 1 .248
1-Diaz pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .243
Smoak dh 5 2 3 4 1 1 .248
Morales 1b 3 3 1 1 3 1 .243
Martin c 3 2 1 0 2 1 .172
Pillar cf 5 2 4 4 0 1 .248
Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .303
a-Grichuk ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .199
D.Travis 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Totals 40 13 14 13 7 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .357
Holt 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .285
Martinez lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .330
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 1 1 3 .282
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .281
Nunez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .258
S.Travis dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .188
Leon c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .239
Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .208
Totals 40 7 12 6 5 10
Toronto 035 000 032—13 14 4
Boston 150 100 000— 7 12 0

a-struck out for Smith Jr. in the 8th.

1-ran for Solarte in the 9th.

E_Borucki (1), Gurriel Jr. 2 (5), Pillar (5). LOB_Toronto 10, Boston 11. 2B_Morales (12), Pillar 2 (27), Holt (13), Martinez (23), S.Travis (1). 3B_Betts 2 (3). HR_Smoak (15), off Porcello; Smith Jr. (2), off Porcello; Smoak (16), off Scott. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (14), Smoak 4 (52), Morales (30), Pillar 4 (37), Smith Jr. 3 (7), Betts 2 (51), Holt (23), Bogaerts (58), Moreland (46), Bradley Jr. (30). SB_Holt (5). SF_Smith Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Solarte, Smith Jr. 2, D.Travis); Boston 7 (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland 2, Nunez, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Toronto 8 for 15; Boston 5 for 19.

GIDP_Holt.

DP_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr., D.Travis, Morales).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Borucki 3 8 7 4 4 5 81 3.52
Petricka, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 1 36 3.57
Loup, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.55
Axford, H, 6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.03
Oh, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.82
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.14
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 3.02
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 11-4 2 7 8 8 4 2 64 4.12
Velazquez 2 1 0 0 2 3 40 2.66
Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 7.71
Brasier 2 0 0 0 1 1 28 0.00
Kelly 0 2 3 3 0 0 8 3.92
Scott 2 3 2 2 0 2 37 15.43

Porcello pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

Borucki pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 2-0, Mayza 1-0, Scott 2-1. HBP_Kelly (Gurriel Jr.), Scott (Granderson). PB_Martin (3), Leon (5).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:43. A_37,018 (37,731).

