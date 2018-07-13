Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 7

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Solarte 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|1-Diaz pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Smoak dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.248
|Morales 1b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.243
|Martin c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.172
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.248
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.303
|a-Grichuk ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|D.Travis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Totals
|40
|13
|14
|13
|7
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.357
|Holt 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.285
|Martinez lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.282
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Nunez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|S.Travis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Leon c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|6
|5
|10
|Toronto
|035
|000
|032—13
|14
|4
|Boston
|150
|100
|000—
|7
|12
|0
a-struck out for Smith Jr. in the 8th.
1-ran for Solarte in the 9th.
E_Borucki (1), Gurriel Jr. 2 (5), Pillar (5). LOB_Toronto 10, Boston 11. 2B_Morales (12), Pillar 2 (27), Holt (13), Martinez (23), S.Travis (1). 3B_Betts 2 (3). HR_Smoak (15), off Porcello; Smith Jr. (2), off Porcello; Smoak (16), off Scott. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (14), Smoak 4 (52), Morales (30), Pillar 4 (37), Smith Jr. 3 (7), Betts 2 (51), Holt (23), Bogaerts (58), Moreland (46), Bradley Jr. (30). SB_Holt (5). SF_Smith Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Solarte, Smith Jr. 2, D.Travis); Boston 7 (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland 2, Nunez, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Toronto 8 for 15; Boston 5 for 19.
GIDP_Holt.
DP_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr., D.Travis, Morales).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Borucki
|3
|8
|7
|4
|4
|5
|81
|3.52
|Petricka, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|3.57
|Loup, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.55
|Axford, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.03
|Oh, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.82
|Mayza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.14
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.02
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 11-4
|2
|7
|8
|8
|4
|2
|64
|4.12
|Velazquez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|40
|2.66
|Thornburg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|7.71
|Brasier
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|0.00
|Kelly
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|3.92
|Scott
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|37
|15.43
Porcello pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.
Borucki pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 2-0, Mayza 1-0, Scott 2-1. HBP_Kelly (Gurriel Jr.), Scott (Granderson). PB_Martin (3), Leon (5).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:43. A_37,018 (37,731).
