Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .235 Gurriel Jr. ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .255 Solarte 3b 6 1 2 0 0 1 .248 1-Diaz pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .243 Smoak dh 5 2 3 4 1 1 .248 Morales 1b 3 3 1 1 3 1 .243 Martin c 3 2 1 0 2 1 .172 Pillar cf 5 2 4 4 0 1 .248 Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .303 a-Grichuk ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .199 D.Travis 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Totals 40 13 14 13 7 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .357 Holt 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .285 Martinez lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .330 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 1 1 3 .282 Moreland 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .281 Nunez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .258 S.Travis dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .188 Leon c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .239 Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .208 Totals 40 7 12 6 5 10

Toronto 035 000 032—13 14 4 Boston 150 100 000— 7 12 0

a-struck out for Smith Jr. in the 8th.

1-ran for Solarte in the 9th.

E_Borucki (1), Gurriel Jr. 2 (5), Pillar (5). LOB_Toronto 10, Boston 11. 2B_Morales (12), Pillar 2 (27), Holt (13), Martinez (23), S.Travis (1). 3B_Betts 2 (3). HR_Smoak (15), off Porcello; Smith Jr. (2), off Porcello; Smoak (16), off Scott. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (14), Smoak 4 (52), Morales (30), Pillar 4 (37), Smith Jr. 3 (7), Betts 2 (51), Holt (23), Bogaerts (58), Moreland (46), Bradley Jr. (30). SB_Holt (5). SF_Smith Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Solarte, Smith Jr. 2, D.Travis); Boston 7 (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland 2, Nunez, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Toronto 8 for 15; Boston 5 for 19.

GIDP_Holt.

DP_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr., D.Travis, Morales).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Borucki 3 8 7 4 4 5 81 3.52 Petricka, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 1 36 3.57 Loup, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.55 Axford, H, 6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.03 Oh, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.82 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.14 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 3.02 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 11-4 2 7 8 8 4 2 64 4.12 Velazquez 2 1 0 0 2 3 40 2.66 Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 7.71 Brasier 2 0 0 0 1 1 28 0.00 Kelly 0 2 3 3 0 0 8 3.92 Scott 2 3 2 2 0 2 37 15.43

Porcello pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

Borucki pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 2-0, Mayza 1-0, Scott 2-1. HBP_Kelly (Gurriel Jr.), Scott (Granderson). PB_Martin (3), Leon (5).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:43. A_37,018 (37,731).

