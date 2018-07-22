Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rickard cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Schoop 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vlencia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Trvis pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Solarte 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Hrnnd ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Diaz ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grrl Jr 2b-ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|011
|020—4
|Toronto
|000
|100
|04x—5
E_Gurriel Jr. (7). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Valencia (8), Trumbo (12), R.Nunez (3), Joseph (11), Grichuk (13), Solarte (19). HR_Schoop (12), Grichuk (13), Solarte (17).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Fry H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens H,14
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach H,3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Scott L,1-2 BS,3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Happ
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Biagini
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Petricka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Axford W,4-1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Clippard S,7-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Clippard (Beckham).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Marty Foster; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.
T_2:54. A_39,021 (53,506).
