Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Bckhm ss 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn rf 4 1 0 0 Rickard cf 5 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 2 Schoop 2b 5 2 2 1 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 Vlencia rf 4 0 1 0 D.Trvis pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Trumbo dh 3 1 2 0 Morales dh 3 1 2 0 R.Nunez 3b 4 1 1 1 Solarte 3b-1b 4 1 2 3 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin c 4 0 0 0 Joseph c 4 0 1 0 Smth Jr lf 2 0 1 0 J.Ptrsn lf 4 0 1 1 T.Hrnnd ph-lf 1 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss-3b 3 0 0 0 Grrl Jr 2b-ss 3 0 2 0 Totals 37 4 9 3 Totals 32 5 10 5

Baltimore 000 011 020—4 Toronto 000 100 04x—5

E_Gurriel Jr. (7). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Valencia (8), Trumbo (12), R.Nunez (3), Joseph (11), Grichuk (13), Solarte (19). HR_Schoop (12), Grichuk (13), Solarte (17).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Cashner 5 2-3 6 1 1 1 2 Fry H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Givens H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brach H,3 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 Scott L,1-2 BS,3 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Toronto Happ 5 4 1 1 0 9 Biagini 1 2 1 1 0 0 Petricka 1 1 0 0 0 3 Axford W,4-1 1 2 2 1 1 2 Clippard S,7-13 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Clippard (Beckham).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Marty Foster; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_2:54. A_39,021 (53,506).

