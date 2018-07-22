Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4

July 22, 2018 4:22 pm
 
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Bckhm ss 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn rf 4 1 0 0
Rickard cf 5 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 2
Schoop 2b 5 2 2 1 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0
Vlencia rf 4 0 1 0 D.Trvis pr-2b 0 1 0 0
Trumbo dh 3 1 2 0 Morales dh 3 1 2 0
R.Nunez 3b 4 1 1 1 Solarte 3b-1b 4 1 2 3
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin c 4 0 0 0
Joseph c 4 0 1 0 Smth Jr lf 2 0 1 0
J.Ptrsn lf 4 0 1 1 T.Hrnnd ph-lf 1 0 0 0
A.Diaz ss-3b 3 0 0 0
Grrl Jr 2b-ss 3 0 2 0
Totals 37 4 9 3 Totals 32 5 10 5
Baltimore 000 011 020—4
Toronto 000 100 04x—5

E_Gurriel Jr. (7). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Valencia (8), Trumbo (12), R.Nunez (3), Joseph (11), Grichuk (13), Solarte (19). HR_Schoop (12), Grichuk (13), Solarte (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cashner 5 2-3 6 1 1 1 2
Fry H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Givens H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brach H,3 2-3 3 3 3 0 0
Scott L,1-2 BS,3 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Toronto
Happ 5 4 1 1 0 9
Biagini 1 2 1 1 0 0
Petricka 1 1 0 0 0 3
Axford W,4-1 1 2 2 1 1 2
Clippard S,7-13 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Clippard (Beckham).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Marty Foster; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_2:54. A_39,021 (53,506).

