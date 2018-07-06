Blue Jays 6, Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.260
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Romine c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Walker 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|5
|11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Solarte 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.234
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Martin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Diaz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Travis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|3
|5
|New York
|001
|010
|000—2
|5
|1
|Toronto
|050
|000
|01x—6
|11
|1
E_Andujar (5), Solarte (5). LOB_New York 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Hernandez (20), Grichuk (10), Diaz (10). HR_Hicks (16), off Gaviglio; Smoak (12), off Gray. RBIs_Hicks 2 (42), Granderson (28), Hernandez (35), Smoak 3 (45), Travis (18). SB_Gardner (8), Pillar (11).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gregorius 3, Romine); Toronto 5 (Solarte, Martin 4). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Toronto 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Hicks, Diaz, Travis.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 5-7
|2
|6
|5
|5
|2
|4
|62
|5.85
|Hale
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|75
|4.61
|Shreve
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.80
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaviglio
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|101
|3.81
|Biagini, W, 1-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|6.18
|Loup, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.90
|Oh, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.15
|Axford, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.17
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.02
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0, Biagini 3-0, Oh 1-0. HBP_Gray (Pillar). WP_Gray 2.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:07. A_37,254 (53,506).
