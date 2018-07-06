Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 6, Yankees 2

July 6, 2018 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .251
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .277
Hicks cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .260
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .264
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .194
Romine c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273
Walker 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .185
Totals 33 2 5 2 5 11
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .246
Hernandez lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .260
Solarte 3b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .256
Smoak 1b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .234
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .175
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .206
Diaz ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .239
Travis 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .232
Totals 35 6 11 6 3 5
New York 001 010 000—2 5 1
Toronto 050 000 01x—6 11 1

E_Andujar (5), Solarte (5). LOB_New York 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Hernandez (20), Grichuk (10), Diaz (10). HR_Hicks (16), off Gaviglio; Smoak (12), off Gray. RBIs_Hicks 2 (42), Granderson (28), Hernandez (35), Smoak 3 (45), Travis (18). SB_Gardner (8), Pillar (11).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gregorius 3, Romine); Toronto 5 (Solarte, Martin 4). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Toronto 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Hicks, Diaz, Travis.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 5-7 2 6 5 5 2 4 62 5.85
Hale 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 1 75 4.61
Shreve 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.80
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gaviglio 4 1-3 4 2 1 3 6 101 3.81
Biagini, W, 1-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 22 6.18
Loup, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.90
Oh, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.15
Axford, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 4.17
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.02

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0, Biagini 3-0, Oh 1-0. HBP_Gray (Pillar). WP_Gray 2.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:07. A_37,254 (53,506).

