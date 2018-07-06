Blue Jays 6, Yankees 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .251 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .277 Hicks cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .260 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .264 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .194 Romine c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273 Walker 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .185 Totals 33 2 5 2 5 11

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .246 Hernandez lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .260 Solarte 3b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .256 Smoak 1b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .234 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .175 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .206 Diaz ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .239 Travis 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .232 Totals 35 6 11 6 3 5

New York 001 010 000—2 5 1 Toronto 050 000 01x—6 11 1

E_Andujar (5), Solarte (5). LOB_New York 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Hernandez (20), Grichuk (10), Diaz (10). HR_Hicks (16), off Gaviglio; Smoak (12), off Gray. RBIs_Hicks 2 (42), Granderson (28), Hernandez (35), Smoak 3 (45), Travis (18). SB_Gardner (8), Pillar (11).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gregorius 3, Romine); Toronto 5 (Solarte, Martin 4). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Toronto 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Hicks, Diaz, Travis.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 5-7 2 6 5 5 2 4 62 5.85 Hale 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 1 75 4.61 Shreve 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.80 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gaviglio 4 1-3 4 2 1 3 6 101 3.81 Biagini, W, 1-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 22 6.18 Loup, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.90 Oh, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.15 Axford, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 4.17 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.02

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0, Biagini 3-0, Oh 1-0. HBP_Gray (Pillar). WP_Gray 2.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:07. A_37,254 (53,506).

