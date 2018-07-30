Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bode Miller and wife talk about daughter’s drowning

July 30, 2018 11:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, hope that by talking about their 19-month daughter’s drowning death, they can prevent other parents from experiencing such heartbreak.

The couple appeared in their first public interview Monday on NBC’s “Today” show.

Morgan described visiting her neighbor’s home with their children in June when she realized that daughter Emmy was missing. She saw a sliver of light coming from the door leading to the backyard and said her “heart sank.” She opened the door and saw her child floating in the pool.

Their child died the next day at a hospital. Bode Miller said her brain went too long without oxygen.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Bode Miller said talking about her death helps them to heal and maybe helps prevent it from happening to other parents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington