Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston College’s Dillon voted ACC preseason player of year

July 24, 2018 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Boston College running back AJ Dillon is the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year.

In voting results released Tuesday, Dillon received 45 of 148 votes from media members at last week’s media days to edge Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who had 42.

Dillon rushed for 1,589 yards last season, the second-most by any freshman in ACC history. He was joined by Florida State’s Cam Akers in the backfield of the preseason all-conference team.

League favorite Clemson placed eight players on the preseason team, including all four of its defensive linemen. Tigers offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt appeared on a conference-best 130 ballots.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington