The Associated Press
 
Boston Marathon raises record $36.6 million for charity

July 10, 2018 7:06 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon runners raised an all-time high of $36.6 million for charities in the 2018 race.

The total for more than 260 non-profits was $2.4 million more than last year.

The Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon, sets aside entries for runners who promise to raise money for charity. Race sponsor John Hancock also provides bibs for charity runners.

American Desi Linden and Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi won this year’s race in April in a torrential downpour and near-gale force headwinds, leading a field of more than 30,000 people from Hopkinton to the finish line in Boston’s Copley Square.

