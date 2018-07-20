Listen Live Sports

Boston’s Holt injured at end of wild play in Detroit

July 20, 2018 8:30 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt left Friday night’s game at Detroit in the fourth inning with what appeared to be a right knee injury.

Holt stayed on the ground for a while at the end of a wild play. He appeared to be hurt when the Tigers’ Jeimer Candelario slid safely back into second. Holt was eventually able to get up and walk off the field.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Detroit’s John Hicks hit a shallow fly to left, and Andrew Benintendi made the catch. His throw home was wild, but Niko Goodrum of the Tigers stayed at third. Candelario took off from second toward third, and then had to go back when he realized Goodrum was still there. The throw went back to second, and Candelario slid in safely.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

