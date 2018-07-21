Listen Live Sports

Bosworth sets walking world record in London; Baker wins 100

July 21, 2018 11:48 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Tom Bosworth avoided a race-ending third caution and improved his own walking world record at the London Stadium on Saturday when he clocked 10 minutes, 43.09 seconds in the 3,000 meters.

The 28-year-old British walker was yellow-carded twice at the Anniversary Games.

Bosworth won silver in the men’s 20-kilometer race walk at the Commonwealth Games in April, having been disqualified at the World Championships last summer.

Sprinter Christian Coleman, who won silver at the Worlds last year, pulled out of the 100 meters with a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old American was favorite for the race but suffered a problem in the warm-up at the Diamond League meet. His compatriot Ronnie Baker won the final in 9.90 seconds, with Jamaica’s Yohan Blake fourth in 9.95.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was first in her heat and went on to win the women’s 100 final in 10.98, ahead of second-place Dezerea Bryant of the United States in 11.04.

