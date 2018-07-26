Listen Live Sports

Braves 2B Ozzie Albies back in lineup after missing 4 games

July 26, 2018 7:18 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies is back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves.

Albies batted second Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 21-year-old Albies missed the previous four games with a sore right hamstring. He hasn’t played since leaving last Friday’s contest at Washington, Atlanta’s first game after the All-Star break.

In his first full season in the big leagues, Albies is one of two NL players with 20 homers and 10 stolen bases.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

