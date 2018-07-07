Braves 5, Brewers 1

Atlanta Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 5 0 0 0 Thames rf 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 5 2 2 0 Yelich cf 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 2 3 1 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 1 1 1 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 2 H.Perez lf 3 1 0 0 Clbrson lf 3 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 1 1 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Jor.Lpz p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Braun ph 1 0 0 0 An.Sanc p 3 0 0 0 Sladino ss 3 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Kratz c 3 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 1 1 A.Wlkrs p 1 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 Zgurski p 0 0 0 0 Villar 2b 1 0 1 0 Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 31 1 4 1

Atlanta 200 000 030—5 Milwaukee 000 000 100—1

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_F.Freeman (23). 3B_F.Freeman (3), Markakis (1). SB_H.Perez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Sanchez W,4-2 6 2-3 2 1 1 1 8 Winkler H,16 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 3 Milwaukee Wilkerson L,0-1 5 4 2 2 3 5 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2 Zagurski 1 3 3 3 0 2 Lopez 2 1 0 0 3 0

Zagurski pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Sanchez (Aguilar). WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:06. A_38,813 (41,900).

