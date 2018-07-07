Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Brewers 1

July 7, 2018 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 5 0 0 0 Thames rf 4 0 1 0
Albies 2b 5 2 2 0 Yelich cf 4 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 4 2 3 1 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 3 1 1 1 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0
Camargo 3b 4 0 1 2 H.Perez lf 3 1 0 0
Clbrson lf 3 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 1 1
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Jor.Lpz p 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Braun ph 1 0 0 0
An.Sanc p 3 0 0 0 Sladino ss 3 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Kratz c 3 0 0 0
R.Flhrt ph 1 0 1 1 A.Wlkrs p 1 0 0 0
Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Broxton ph 1 0 0 0
Zgurski p 0 0 0 0
Villar 2b 1 0 1 0
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 31 1 4 1
Atlanta 200 000 030—5
Milwaukee 000 000 100—1

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_F.Freeman (23). 3B_F.Freeman (3), Markakis (1). SB_H.Perez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Sanchez W,4-2 6 2-3 2 1 1 1 8
Winkler H,16 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 3
Milwaukee
Wilkerson L,0-1 5 4 2 2 3 5
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2
Zagurski 1 3 3 3 0 2
Lopez 2 1 0 0 3 0

Zagurski pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Sanchez (Aguilar). WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:06. A_38,813 (41,900).

