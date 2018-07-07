Braves 5, Brewers 1

|Atlanta
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Thames rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Yelich cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|H.Perez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jor.Lpz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|An.Sanc p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A.Wlkrs p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Wllm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zgurski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|030—5
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100—1
DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_F.Freeman (23). 3B_F.Freeman (3), Markakis (1). SB_H.Perez (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Sanchez W,4-2
|6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Winkler H,16
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vizcaino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Milwaukee
|Wilkerson L,0-1
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zagurski
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Lopez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Zagurski pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Sanchez (Aguilar). WP_Vizcaino.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:06. A_38,813 (41,900).
