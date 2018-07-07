Braves 5, Brewers 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.324
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Culberson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Sanchez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|6
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thames rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Yelich cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Perez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Saladino ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Wilkerson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Broxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Zagurski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Villar 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|11
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|030—5
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|0
a-lined out for Williams in the 6th. b-singled for Winkler in the 8th. c-struck out for Lopez in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Freeman (23). 3B_Freeman (3), Markakis (1). RBIs_Freeman (58), Markakis (59), Camargo 2 (39), Flaherty (13), Miller (29). SB_Perez (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Inciarte 2, Flowers, Swanson 2); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Perez, Braun). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 11; Milwaukee 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Markakis.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Lopez, Saladino, Aguilar).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 4-2
|6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|82
|2.72
|Winkler, H, 16
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Vizcaino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|1.71
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.68
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilkerson, L, 0-1
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|91
|7.88
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.76
|Zagurski
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|28
|63.00
|Lopez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|39
|3.14
Zagurski pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-0, Lopez 1-1. HBP_Sanchez (Aguilar). WP_Vizcaino.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:06. A_38,813 (41,900).
