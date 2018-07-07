Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Brewers 1

July 7, 2018 7:42 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Albies 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .282
Freeman 1b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .310
Markakis rf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .324
Camargo 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .256
Culberson lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Sanchez p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Flaherty ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .252
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 8 5 6 9
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Thames rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Yelich cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .303
Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Perez lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .246
Miller 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .269
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Saladino ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Kratz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Wilkerson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
a-Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Zagurski p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villar 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 11
Atlanta 200 000 030—5 8 0
Milwaukee 000 000 100—1 4 0

a-lined out for Williams in the 6th. b-singled for Winkler in the 8th. c-struck out for Lopez in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Freeman (23). 3B_Freeman (3), Markakis (1). RBIs_Freeman (58), Markakis (59), Camargo 2 (39), Flaherty (13), Miller (29). SB_Perez (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Inciarte 2, Flowers, Swanson 2); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Perez, Braun). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 11; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Markakis.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Lopez, Saladino, Aguilar).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, W, 4-2 6 2-3 2 1 1 1 8 82 2.72
Winkler, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.00
Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 1.71
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 2.68
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilkerson, L, 0-1 5 4 2 2 3 5 91 7.88
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.76
Zagurski 1 3 3 3 0 2 28 63.00
Lopez 2 1 0 0 3 0 39 3.14

Zagurski pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-0, Lopez 1-1. HBP_Sanchez (Aguilar). WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:06. A_38,813 (41,900).

